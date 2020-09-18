The event featured updates from across the MCG covering exciting additions to its entertainment and sports content

MultiChoice Botswana (MCB) recently hosted its Annual Content Showcase jam-packed with exciting new content announcements to an audience of Botswana’s media, influencers and well-known celebrities in the entertainment and sporting fraternity.

Acting managing director, Lorato Mwape and her leadership team for this year’s showcase had notable flair as the event not only revealed international DStv content but also gave a much-needed closer look into Botswana’s own, NOW! TV (DStv’s Channel 290).

“This Content Showcase is a celebration of our past, our present and our future as Africa’s most loved storyteller. [The novel coronavirus] (COVID-19) has presented us with many challenges in terms of the way we do things.

However, we are very excited that this year we get to have our Annual Showcase right here in Botswana as it allows us to incorporate local elements that are critical to our commitment towards promoting local content,” Mwape revealed.

She was quick to say that as a business they use the slogan #ReMoTeng to show pride in being an entity by Batswana for Batswana.

Mwape said this encapsulates many aspects of their business from workforce to their contributions to the local creative industry through the MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative and footprint.

The event featured updates from across the MultiChoice Group (MCG) covering exciting additions to its entertainment and sports content offering insights into how the company is innovatively aiming to deliver world-class customer experience.

Aligning with MCG’s mission to invest in local content as Africa’s most-loved storyteller, M-Net has raised the bar by adding more locally scripted series to its line-up.

This includes a variety of new shows including Trackers, MCG’s first international co-production based on South African author Deon Meyer’s book; Still Breathing, Legacy, and Inconceivable.

The content showcase event also revealed a number of new international channels coming to DStv including TLNovelas (the

renowned English-dubbed Mexican telenovela channel), Timeless Drama Channel (big-budget series from Turkish producers in Istanbul and Anatolia), tvN (the best in Korean dramas dubbed into English), Kix (Asian action movies and cutting-edge reality shows) featuring the biggest Asian action icons and classic Kung Fu movies, ZooMoo (animal-themed shows for children combining live animation, puppetry and a real-time app), and WildEarth (the only 24/7 channel that delivers authentic live and interactive safari experiences worldwide).

With international sports resuming, MCB was proud to announce a number of exclusive global football broadcasts for the summer.

DStv is now officially the home of American sports in Africa, with two new channels – ESPN 1 and 2 – joining the existing ESPN channel offering.

In addition, sterling production, Chasing The Sun, debuts on DStv this month. This powerful SuperSport documentary has been produced in collaboration with the Springboks (SA’s national rugby team), and tells the rousing tale of their path to redemption and World Cup glory in 2019.

Media and influencers were also treated to an exciting testimonial from the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy’s Class of 2019 Botswana cohorts, Lorato Orapeleng and Masego Mohwasa. The two women who returned to Botswana earlier this year due to the temporary closure of the Academy in Lusaka, as a result of COVID-19, wowed the audience with tales of their experience in Zambia.

Both Orapeleng and Mohwasa stressed the importance of branding local identity when creating productions.

Mohwasa and Orapeleng are due to return to Zambia in 2021 to complete their MultiChoice Talent Factory film productions and ultimately graduate.