Kgafela II PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Determination by the North West Premier in Mafikeng Mokgoro to see Kgosi Kgafela Kgafela II and his protege Rammono Linchwe control the multi million rand assets at Moruleng suffered a blow today when a Mafikeng High Court quashed the Premier's application with costs.

The application sought the order to enforce the Premier's decision to install Kgafela in control of the Moruleng assets and kick out Kgosi Nyalala and the Moruleng royal family out of the administration of the Moruleng royal office.

The latest court ruling now means Nyalala is firmly in control of the Moruleng affairs.

Premier Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro had brought an urgent matter to force Nyalala to surrender the assets of the morafe to the

premier's appointed administrator as well as Kgafela's right hand man, Ramono Linchwe.

The failed Court application was brought by Mokgoro despite knowledge of Nyalala and the Moruleng royal family's notice to appeal the Premier's decision to favour Kgafela against the wishes of the various interests in the Bakgatla ba Moruleng community who have since staged their various demonstrations and handed petitions in support of Nyalala,and strongly opposed to Kgafela's takeover at Moruleng.