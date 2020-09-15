Newborn baby dumped at Moiyabana Clinic

PALAPYE: The Police in Serowe are investigating a case in which a newborn baby girl wrapped in a blanket was found alive after being dumped at the Moiyabana Clinic toilets on Monday morning.

The baby, who appeared to be born just hours earlier, still had an umbilical cord attached to her belly. A patient at the health facility found the baby while she was visiting the restrooms.

She reported the discovery to the clinic staff and the nurses called the Serowe police.

The baby was cleaned and treated at the clinic before she was referred to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital in Serowe where she is being cared for.

Serowe Police Station commander Poloko Oteng said the baby appeared in good health.

According to preliminary investigations, Oteng said the mother could have gained access to the clinic through a damaged perimeter fence near the clinic restrooms located at the backside of the facility.

“The security personnel that was on duty at the time didn’t notice anything

untoward hence we suspect she sneaked in through the damaged part of the fence in the cover of night and dumped the baby,” the police superintendent said.

Oteng appealed to the community of Moiyabana and nearby settlements to assist with information that could lead the police to the mother of the child.

“We also appeal to the mother to come forth. It’s a difficult situation, but she needs medical attention, and she also needs to undergo counselling. We also wish to find ways that we can assist her and the baby,” he said.

Serowe Police had recently decried a spike in the number of cases of newborn babies and foetuses that were dumped then found dead in drains and pit latrine toilets in their policing area.