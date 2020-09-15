Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi PIC. THALEFAG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: The Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi has made an undertaking to pay P40,000 to a minor that he allegedly assaulted in order for charges against him to be withdrawn.

The state alleges that the UDC legislator and married couple, Maranyane Kebitsang, 68, and Nnyana Kebitsang, 61, acting in concert subjected Kesego Olekantse, now 12, to inhuman treatment on January 30, 2019 by assaulting him in Tonota.

The trio is alleged to have thereafter unleashed a vicious dog to bite Olekantse causing him puncture wounds and bruises on his face and body contrary to the Children’s Act.

Olekantse allegedly incurred the wrath of the accused after he allegedly stole mangoes from the Kebitsang homestead.

Maranyane recently died and charges against him have since been withdrawn.

When Moatlhodi briefly appeared before Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Nga’ndu on Tuesday, prosecutor Gaone Miller told the court that the prosecution and defence have entered into an agreement for the accused to compensate the complainant with P40,000.

Miller further said that the accused will first

pay a monthly sum of P15,000 which will be followed by two monthly payments of P12,500.

Miller added that the payment plan was made in the presence of a social worker, the parents and/or guardian of the complainant and the defence counsel and his clients, in the best interests of the child.

Moatlhodi’s attorney Martian Maeba then told the court that he associated himself with what Miller said.

At the end of Moatlhodi’s brief appearance in court, Dlamini-Nga’ndu adjourned the matter to September 22, 2020 to deal with the issue of reconciliation.

Dlamini-Nga’ndu then made an order for the complainant, his guardian and/or parents and social worker to also appear in court on that day in order to afford him (complainant) a chance to speak on the issue of forgiving and reconciling with the accused.