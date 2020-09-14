Kgosi Mosielele PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

MOSHUPA: Moshupa village chief, Oscar Mosielele says it was imperative to revert to the olden and conventional ways of raising children.

Kgosi Mosielele said he was concerned following a recent incident where students assaulted a teacher at Moshupa Senior Secondary School. Teachers across the country protested the incident with a social media campaign dubbed #Black Friday.

Mosielele argued parents were more lenient on children, which has bred indiscipline.

He said learners’ ill-discipline at schools remains a challenge, which can disrupt learning for all.

“I was shocked to learn of what transpired at Moshupa Senior Secondary School. Teachers are in schools to help educate our future leaders and it is of great concern that some unruly students can have the nerve to assault them. Learners’ behaviour remains a concern. I do not know if is how they are brought up, how they grow up or the use of alcohol and drugs. Se sengwe ke gore bana ba malatsi a ba gola ka lebelo lele ko godimo thata mo go tlhaloganyeng dilo,” he said.

He said traditional leaders were puzzled as to what could be the problem regarding children’s wayward behaviour. Mosielele blamed foreign influence on the upbringing of children.

He also blamed alcohol and drug abuse amongst learners.

Mosielele said

the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that if it was not given immediate attention, it might undermine the whole education system.

“I think experts should tell us what could be behind the students’ bad behaviour. Even us as traditional leaders, we think that the way we discipline children is too lenient. Maybe we should look at the kind of punishment we give out in such instances. Government structures are aligned to Bogosi and chieftainship is aligned to the common law system and we frequently meet through Parents Teachers Associations. We also visit schools as dikgosi and talk to children about issues of discipline,” he said.

Mosielele said there was need for traditional leaders to work with parents to ensure discipline, and also instil traditional values. “Children are brought up in single-parent families and parents’ participation in their children’s education is low. Tota bontsi jwa batsadi gaba yo mo kgodisong ya bana ba bone (most parents do parenting by remote control), something that needs immediate attention to curb the scourge. We need to up our game as parents,” Mosielele said.