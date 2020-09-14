Hesitation is a thief of a well-deserved lifestyle.

It leaves one in poverty; physically, mentally, spiritually and financially. It is the state of indecisiveness on taking action towards opportunities of greatness. Hesitation is conceived through a worrisome mind which is, at first, exposed to fear. Hesitation is a force that pulls one from accessing a channel that could potentially change their lives.

Hesitation is a proof that one’s sense of self-efficacy is ailing and unsatisfactory hence their confidence is not standing on the rightful posture. If confidence is lacking, there will be room for negative questions to jar in one’s mind. The negative questions often appear to be brutal to our mind sets due to the exaggerated risks it highlights which most of the time would bear reference to our past. It is either our failures socially, academically and/ or some times our poor backgrounds.

Most of us have super awesome ideas that have the potential to change phases of our community or perhaps our individual lives. The ideas are, most of the time, what we can pronounce our commission or purpose on earth since they are a solution to the world’s needs. We are often highly inspired and motivated hence fuming flames when we conceptualise the ideas and express too much passion and enthusiasm when we narrate them to other people. As time goes by, our minds or thoughts become invaded by negative thoughts that challenge our capabilities, intelligence, educational background and status. The negative thoughts rattles our peace then we eventually limit ourselves.

The troublesome thoughts have only one intention, that is, to derail one from the highway of greatness. They build a resistance spirit to take the first step that ignites the start of the journey due to false illusions deposited into one’s mind. For instance, a person who is born from a very poor family may have the business idea but because negative thoughts remind him/ her of their background, they may stop pursuing the idea since thoughts tell him/ her that they are bound to insufficiency for the rest of their lives. Hesitation at times is

brought forth by our own personal expectations, ego and pride. They build a boundary that refrain us from exploiting the best in ourselves. For instance, you can meet a person in a land alien to you and due to their appearance you judge them unfairly and resist to seek help from them. Their look may send signals that they may be a person of a particular negative deeds.

It takes courage for one to stand firm against all negative energy that invade our thoughts. One has to appreciate that our past does not have the power to influence our tomorrow but rather we as individuals have the power to do so. We have control over our perception regarding our self-efficacy. We need to establish a robust self-worth and self-value to influence our esteem and confidence on what we are capable of doing and achieving.

It is until when we repel against negative thoughts that we could tap into areas of greatness and break free from a mindset of limitation. The world is a platter of possibilities and we need to align ourselves with its positive mysteries by growing an appetite of taking action. We will never know what is behind the door until we open it. Actions are ink that write a story of our lives and build legacies. We will never know what is behind the door until you open it.

Whatever grace places on your lap, it is because there is no one better to undertake that commission apart from you therefore stand up and do the work. Things if the past do not have a role in what is to unfold. Busk in greatness forever. Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw