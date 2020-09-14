Unlike before, the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) will have to authorize any movement of a player between clubs in the near future PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) will reschedule another virtual special general meeting in the near future to discuss players’ registration and transfer policy.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place yesterday, but failed because of network connection problems.

At the meeting, the delegates were to discuss a document, which is set to give direction on how best the issues of players’ transfers and registration can be done.

BTTA president, Kudzanani Motswagole, said they had observed that before, players were able to move from one club to another without the authorisation of the association. He said they were nipping the practice in the bud as the BTTA moves to transform the way it operates.

He said the new policy will commence its operation in January next year whereby no transfer or registration of a player would be deemed

complete unless the BTTA has given the move a green light. He said the document will take into consideration the interest of the players.

He said no player should stay at a club where they are not happy, but also stated that the movement of players between clubs should be regulated. He said they cannot be seen to be allowing a situation where players can move between clubs without the authorisation of the mother body. “That was what was going to be discussed today, but I can assure you that we will reschedule the meeting and it will be very soon. By January, that policy should be in operation, he said.