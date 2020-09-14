NSAs React Differently On BNSC/BNOC Merger

With the talk of a merger of Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) and Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) slowly gaining momentum, some National Sport Associations (NSAs) have asked for caution about the move.

Giving a key note address during the BNSC Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was held on Thursday, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare said the two organisations should be merged to achieve sport growth.

“The current situation of having two organisations doing the same thing is not helping, hence the decision to merge,” Rakgare said.

However, Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) vice president, George Keotsenye told Sport Monitor that the merger could only be a success if the government is willing to forego some controlling powers it has under the BNSC Act. He said that if the merger is done rightly it could be a good thing.

“A lot of inconsistency and duplication of duties will be removed from the sports delivery system. Doing it right means ensuring compliance with the Olympic Charter,” the BVF boss said.

Keotsenye said there were examples of countries that have merged the two organisations. One of the affiliates who preferred to remain anonymous said the

Banners

merger would not help with anything. “The minister wants it but it would not improve performance of BNSC. BNOC would always receive Olympic Solidarity funds and have to account for them so we need to be focusing more on decentralisation not centralisation,” the affiliate added.

Secretary General for Botswana Softball Association (BSA) Tsuna Makwa supported the move saying South Africa is managing it well. She said at the moment the BNOC and BNSC directors report to one person. She added that there is no need to have two sport entities because Botswana has a small population and there is no need to stretch resources.

Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) president, Tshepho Bathai told Sport Monitor that the merger would be a good development. He said it is what the sport industry has been advocating for. He added that it is long over due.

“International Olympic Committee (IOC) would only agree if there is no government interference. The government understands this,” Bathai said.