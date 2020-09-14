Ross Branch has resumed his preparations for yet another showdown at the Dakar Rally

Ross Branch has resumed preparations for the 2021 Dakar Rally after suffering a COVID-19 setback.

He will compete in his third Dakar Rally after winning Rookie of Year Award in his debut season in 2019, followed by a 13th finish in the 2020 spectacle.

Speaking to Monitor Sport on Friday, Branch confirmed his participation in the next year's event. He jetted off to Spain for the Andalusia Rally scheduled for early October as part of his initial training. This will be his first race since the January Dakar Rally as a lot of major events including the 1000km Toyota Desert Race were cancelled due to outbreak of the pandemic.

"I am currently on my way to Europe for some training and the Andalusia rally in Spain in early October.

We will use

this time to do some testing on the bike in preparation for the Dakar rally. We have registered and entered the Dakar rally and I am extremely proud to announce that we will be participating at the Dakar rally in 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

We will receive our race numbers for Dakar at the end of October." "I am really excited to get back to racing and looking forward to representing our country in Spain in October and then again at the Dakar rally in January," Branch said.

The Dakar Rally will be hosted for the second time in Saudi Arabia. It is expected to start on January 3 and end on January 15.