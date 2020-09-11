New Moon captivates

ARC (Artist Residency Centre) at Gaborone Club New Moon recently hosted performing arts ensemble based in the city called New Moon under the direction of Moratiwa Molema.

The event was enjoyed by a small audience that leapt up every second of the unique spectacle. Art lovers were treated to a visual explosion of dance, drama, fine art, VR Cinema, music for the first time in Botswana, synchronising swimming.

The Virtual Reality films that were showcased with the help of Tumi Mogwe from Axis 3D Virtual Tours, were The Cosmic Egg, written and directed by Moratiwa Molema, and The Eye that is blind that can not see, written and directed by Shmerah Passchier from Johannesburg.

The two afro-futuristic films premiered at the Virtual National Arts Festival in South Africa on July 2020. For many audience members it was the first time to experience the interactive immersive technology Virtual Reality.

One viewer really enjoyed the feeling whilst watching the Cosmic Egg of sitting inside the story with the performers performing around, as opposed to sitting in a performance and just looking ahead. Viewers enjoyed experiencing the story that felt like a folk tale in real time.

The show began with site-specific dance performances scattered on the premises of Gaborone Club accompanied by live music.

The dance styles varied from contemporary dance by Brian Mapii, Bianca Setumbeko, Mothusi ‘Mizzy’ Tikologo, Hip Hop by Prince Phalalo, Ndumiso Nyoni,

Ditiro Kapeko traditional dance by Kagiso ‘Checks’ Mochebeswane, Thabiso ‘Virus’ Tsholofelo, Kealeboga Baraedi and in the second half ballroom dance by Gofaone Keakantse.

The audience was pleasantly surprised when at the swimming pool swimmers, Moratiwa Molema and Jessica Kelebemang jumped into the water and swam in synch with dancers at the pool edge and captivating live rock music performed by Cedric Ncube, Andrew Chinganga, Joseph Kahuma and Tebogo ‘Debbie with a T’ Gaetsewe.

The second half was a number of performances of original work by New Moon members, who are artists in their own right at Zest restaurant. Queen Garekwe captivated the audience with her hit song Feel your Love, Timeless Soul blessed the microphone with her poem When Knowledge returns to the Womb accompanied by the New Moon musicians.

All this was made possible by the generous sound, lighting and stage sponsor Pj the Dj and Manyane Olebile. King Lesedi and Ras Gosego’s paintings and sculptures were exhibited during the event and were also used as set design in the site-specific performances.

“We cannot wait to see the next offering from this creative, talented ‘out of the box’ ensemble to bring life, colour and inspiration to the nation and the world,” Molema said.