Ndiane writes about women issues

Gaolathe Ndiane is one of the few local female writers who took it upon themselves to write books specially dedicated to women with a view to show them their unique worthiness.

This businesswoman, pastor, wife and mother of three published a book titled God’s Divine Purpose for Women. It has 10 chapters and 217 pages.

In an interview with Arts & Culture Ndiane said she started writing the book last year January. It is her first book. She explained that she was inspired to write the book after realizing that women were unique and special in a way. She said she begun meditating on the Word of God in order to get more wisdom on women’s existence and their mandate on earth.

“I got the revelation that God has a purpose for us. So this inspired me to write a book and bring awareness of the power and authority that women have been given in the kingdom of God. The book also teaches women to know their God given mandate and to use the authority and power God gave them for the betterment of their homes. I also wrote about my own personal life journey in order to testify how God can take you from being stagnant to victory through his will,” she said.

Ndiane stated that she chose to write a spiritual book because she believes God gave her a mandate to empower women whilst teaching them about Him. She said she sees herself as God’s vessel being used spiritually to inspire others to spiritually grow and have a personal revival with God. Her targeted audience for the book are all women out there especially the girl child because Ndiane believes such teaching would inspire them never to give up in life and to mostly seek God’s direction and will in their daily lives.

This book teaches women to

Banners

understand how God has gifted them with so much authority and capabilities to be strong. It also ushers women to the fulfillment of God’s call and purpose for their life. However, even though the book has a lot to offer, Ndiane said it was not easy writing because it required of her to have the right mind frame. She added that she constantly kept herself in right frame of mind and motivated to finish the book. Being a mother did not make things easy, as she had to divide her attention between her family and writing.

“This book helped me to truly see an author in myself and to never give up on whatever I set my mind on achieving. It has also helped me grow a lot spiritually in my own personal relationship with God. My husband really supported me through out my writing, he kept motivating and encouraged me to never give up. He also assisted me with proof reading it before I could take it to editors for final editing,” she explained.

Ndiane further advised the youth that everything great starts off little saying passion stirs up perseverance and success. She also said when individuals set up their mind on their goals; they need to know that they are the only people who could activate that goal into reality. She said they shouldn’t rely on other people’s approval because they didn’t see God given vision in them.

Ndiane is self-published author and sells her books from home. Her new book will soon be available on Amazon soon for international buyers. She can be contacted on her Facebook page Gaolathe Ndiane for more details.