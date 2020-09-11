According to Enyatseng this season aims to review the importance of social visibility and inclusion in creating healthy environments for future queer parents and children alike

Local ARTvism blog Bananaemoji.com will host the fourth installment and second of its 2020 edition session and delve into the topic “Parenting, Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity” on the September 12, 2020.

BANANA CLUB is a platform aimed at educating and engaging with various publics in an effort to lead relevant and dynamic conversations on issues affecting the queer community of Botswana.

BANANA CLUB is open to anyone with priority given to members of the LGBTQI+ community. Registration to attend the club meeting is free however places are limited, and so must be secured in advance by emailing bananaemojibw@gmail.com.

Details of venue will be shared via email upon registration. The event is a safe space for those in attendance to share their experiences and due to the impending COVID-19 health risks, strict health protocols have been put in place.

Speaking on the choice of theme, the event curator, Tanlume Enyatseng said adolescents in Botswana today are experiencing the emergence of their sexual and gender identities in a heteronormative society that is steadily adopting more progressive views related to sexual orientation and gender.

However, despite these sociocultural changes, parent–child relationships remain as one of the strongest predictors of LGBTQI+ adolescent adjustment. According to Enyatseng this session aims to review

Banners

the importance of social visibility and inclusion in creating healthy environments for future queer parents and children alike. All while highlighting the significance of family experiences within a minority stress framework.

“The session is oriented around the coming out process, including factors influencing this experience and how post-disclosure parenting affects the health and well being of LGBTQI+ adolescents. We will also hear from queer parents and discuss future directions and the challenges inherent to this conversation,” he added

Enyatseng also said as BANANA CLUB they seek to challenge dominant narratives and create a space in which the queer community can discuss freely.

“When we share our stories, we foster visibility and wipe out myths. The visibility that comes from different people sharing experiences, queering and disrupting views of the world, is a celebration of plurality. We will hopefully host many more club sessions before the end of year and our wish is to provide a platform for our communities to connect and achieve a common goal of inclusion through informed and open dialogues.”