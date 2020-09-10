FRANCISTOWN: Letlhakane police are investigating three cases of rape and defilement. Letlhakane police station commander superintendent Michael Maphephu has confirmed that they are investigating two cases of rape and defilement, which were reported on Monday.

He said that in one of the incidents a 20-year-old man who is still in police custody allegedly raped a woman aged 28 at Setutu cattlepost.

Maphephu said that the incident took place on Monday at around 1245 hours following an unlawful outing.

He added: “The suspect broke into the victim’s house whilst she was sleeping after an illegal outing. He then woke the victim up and allegedly threatened her with a knife. After threatening the victim, he dragged her out of her house and compound to the nearest bush where he forcefully raped her".

He further said that the victim then reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

Maphephu stated that the victim and the suspect know each other as they are from the same neighbourhood.

On a similar matter, Letlhakane police chief said that they are still searching for an unknown man who allegedly raped a 65-year-old woman of Setutu cattlepost.

He said that the suspect broke into the old woman’s house on Monday at night and allegedly raped her while she was sleeping.

Maphephu said that after the incident the suspect whose description is unknown ran away.

He pleaded with the community to help them with any information, which could help them identify the and arrest the

Banners

culprit.

He said that due to the rape cases that took place in the same cattlepost a few hours apart, they have engaged the community leaders such as councillors and chiefs so that they can address matters relating to Gender Based Violence (GBV) through a kgotla meeting.

Maphephu said that habitants of the same cattlepost are mostly headsmen who spend most of the time drinking traditional beer hence the reckless behaviour.

Still on Monday, Letlhakane station commander said they arrested a 30-year-old man of Khwee cattlepost in connection with defilement.

He said that the 30-year-old man allegedly defiled a 16-year-old teenage girl whom he has been staying with since she went missing on August 24.

He added: “When the parents found out that their child was missing, they took it upon themselves to search for the girl until yesterday (Monday) when they found her at the suspect’s house”.

Maphephu said that to their surprise, the parents did not attempt to report the matter of the missing girl until on Monday.

He discouraged parents from condoning mischievous behaviour because from their statement it was certain that they had the knowledge about the whereabouts of their daughter.

He encouraged parents to always report defilement cases so that the wrong doers can be taken to task.