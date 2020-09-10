FRANCISTOWN: Tutume police are hunting for three assailants who allegedly attacked a married couple and their house helper over the weekend and made away with goods valued at over P400, 000.

The incident happened on Saturday during supper at Magapatona ward in Tutume, according to the station commander, superintendent Jerry Halahala.

In an interview with Tutume police chief, he said the three assailants armed with batons entered the house through an unlocked kitchen.

He further said the assailants then attacked the 61-year-old man and his wife (50) together with their house helper aged 23 with batons whilst covering their faces.

According to the station commander the assailants made their way to the living room during supper and tied up the married couple and their helper and beat them up.

Halahala further said the assailants then robbed the married couple their valuables worth over P400, 000 including cell phones, televisions and a single cap Land Cruiser.

He said that the assailants also fled using the married couple single cap Land Cruiser.

Halahala further said: “After the matter was reported

to us, we informed soldiers patrolling along the Botswana-Zimbabwe borderline to be on the lookout for the assailants. They later found the Land Cruiser abandoned and stuck in the sand trying to cross the Maitengwe River".

Halahala said that they managed to recover all the stolen goods as everything was also abandoned in the car.

He added that they failed to trace the tracks of the assailants as they were all over the place.

Tutume station commander said that the victims are currently at Tutume Primary Hospital getting treated for the injuries they sustained during the robbery.

This is the second incident of this nature in the past two months that occurred at Tutume village.

Towards the end of June this year, Tutume police launched yet another manhunt for two assailants who reportedly robbed a Lebanese man at his rented home in Madikwe ward.