Indian man commits suicide

PALAPYE: A 48-year-old man of Indian descent was discovered hanging from his rented home at Madikwe Ward in Serowe last week, Police have reported.

The man was a shop manager at Knockout Cash and Carry in the village. His co-worker, who is a shop assistant at the store, discovered the scene and reported the incident to Serowe Police.

The store’s staff members grew suspicious of his absence from work and the unanswered calls when they attempted to reach him, which was uncharacteristic of him.

It was then after that the woman who reported the incident to the police went to his house to check on him. She was met with the unfortunate scene of her boss hanging from the rafters of his house.

The man was confirmed dead upon arrival at Sekgoma Memorial Hospital. Superintendent Poloko Oteng said it was not clear what could have led to the man committing suicide.

Although preliminary investigations do not suggest any foul play, Oteng said they were still following up on the matter. The body of the deceased

has already undergone post-mortem and has been handed to the family for the burial ritual.

The deceased’s family lives in Gaborone. “It’s a complicated matter. At the moment we don’t know what could have transpired. It has been reported everything with him appeared normal the day before the incident, so we are yet to establish what could have gone wrong,” the police chief reported.

Oteng, who is also the Serowe police station commander, said suicide issues have been a worry in his jurisdiction. Since the beginning of the year, he said they have registered six cases.

He advised the public to open up to others when life matters overwhelm them.

“We all have friends, we have family members, social workers, church leaders, and others that we can talk to. Bottling difficult situations is a recipe for suicide, we should find the courage to talk matters out,” he advised.