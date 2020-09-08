 
  3. Mogalakwe suffers another defeat

Mogalakwe suffers another defeat

TSAONE BASIMANEBOTLHE Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Mogalakwe and his lawyers
The Court of Appeal (CoA) has dismissed former councillor Mogalakwe Mogalakwe’s application that contested results for the Mosolotshane/Morolane ward in the Shoshong constituency garnered during the 2019 General Election.

Mogalakwe, who was representing Alliance for Progressives, had applied to be given time to call two witnesses in his election petition case, which he said the intention was to close loopholes in his petitioner’s evidence. However, CoA Judge Singh Walia said the decision by the lower court to dismiss the petition was based on findings of fact and credibility.

"In the end result, the applicant has failed, in my view, to provide any

exceptional circumstances accounting for the delay nor very strong prospects of success. On what is before me, he does not even meet lower threshold of Rule 19 (4). The application is dismissed with costs, including costs of counsel," Walia ruled.

Botswana Democratic Party candidate Kesebelwang Gaorongwe won Mosolotshane ward by 674 votes followed by Mogalakwe who got 637 votes. The Umbrella for Democratic Change candidate Lucas Mokalake got 72 votes.

