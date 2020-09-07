Kgosikgolo Kgafela Kgafela II’s side has once again won against his uncle Nyalala Pilane.
This follows after the North West High Court in Mafikeng, South Africa ordered Pilane to hand over assets of the mineral-rich Bakgatla ba Kgafela to interim Kgosi Ramono Pilane Linchwe, appointed by the provincial government.
Last Thursday, the court granted an order in favour of North West Premier Job Mokgoro and Kgosi Linchwe against Molefe John Pilane. The premier and the interim Kgosi had taken Pilane to court after he refused to hand over the assets of the tribe.This followed last month’s report by Mokgoro at the Traditional Claims and Disputes Commission, which recommended Linchwe to hold the fort for the next six months.
Mokgoro’s move to put Linchwe as Bakgatla traditional leader irked some members of the community in South Africa and supporters of Pilane who launched a case at the court.
Pressure groups such as Bana ba Bakgatla and Basadi-Ba-Bakgatla rallied behind the dethroned Pilane, who refused to hand over the assets of the Morafe to the interim Kgosi.
The supporters have accused government of imposing a ‘foreign ruler’ (Kgafela II) on them.
Meanwhile, Pilane has challenged the decision by government to remove him (Pilane) as the Bakgatla traditional leader.