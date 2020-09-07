Kgosikgolo Kgafela Kgafela II

Kgosikgolo Kgafela Kgafela II’s side has once again won against his uncle Nyalala Pilane.

This follows after the North West High Court in Mafikeng, South Africa ordered Pilane to hand over assets of the mineral-rich Bakgatla ba Kgafela to interim Kgosi Ramono Pilane Linchwe, appointed by the provincial government.

Last Thursday, the court granted an order in favour of North West Premier Job Mokgoro and Kgosi Linchwe against Molefe John Pilane. The premier and the interim Kgosi had taken Pilane to court after he refused to hand over the assets of the tribe.This followed last month’s report by Mokgoro at the Traditional Claims and Disputes Commission, which recommended Linchwe to hold the fort for the next six months.

Mokgoro’s move to put Linchwe as Bakgatla traditional leader irked some members of the community in South Africa and supporters of Pilane who launched a case at the court.

Pressure groups such as Bana ba Bakgatla and Basadi-Ba-Bakgatla rallied behind the dethroned Pilane, who refused to hand over the assets of the Morafe to the interim Kgosi.

When

Banners

delivering judgement, a North West High Court Judge ordered Pilane to unlock the tribal offices at Moruleng, and hand over control of the aforesaid offices to Premier Linchwe effective ‘immediately’. “The respondents are interdicted from obstructing access to the tribal offices situated at Moruleng. The first and second respondents are interdicted from interfering with the administration of the second applicant and duties of the third applicant,” read the order in part. The court also ordered costs against Pilane on a party and party scale, including the reserved costs of August 31, 2020. The fight between Pilane and Kgafela II seems far from over after the former’s supporters, who had travelled to Mafikeng on Wednesday to support him at the High Court, vowed to appeal the decision.

The supporters have accused government of imposing a ‘foreign ruler’ (Kgafela II) on them.

Meanwhile, Pilane has challenged the decision by government to remove him (Pilane) as the Bakgatla traditional leader.