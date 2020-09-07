Kgosana Masaseng

FRANCISTOWN: A senior official at Footballers Union Botswana (FUB) has said that a players’ welfare fund has finally been set up.

The fund, whose idea FUB had been pursuing to establish in conjunction with the Botswana Football Association (BFA), would come in handy for local footballers in instances where they lost potential future earnings owing to career-ending injuries.

It will also offer empowerment programmes to current and former players during other times of need.

FUB Secretary General, Kgosana Masaseng explained that the fund was officially set up recently and is under the custodian of FUB an affiliate of FIFPRO.

Masaseng disclosed that FUB has so far invested approximately P50, 000 of the fund account. The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has also said it would contribute P125, 000 from the FIFA COVID-19 Relief funds towards the welfare fund.

“The welfare fund is now up and running. We will now be able to assist players and former players in a very coordinated manner,’ an upbeat Masaseng declared yesterday.

“We are planning to use the FIFPRO Africa congress to organise a legends’ exhibition match to raise money that will go towards the welfare fund. My hope is that the COVID-19 situation will soon be brought under control on the continent so that we are able to host the congress. We are also working on other strategies to raise more money for the welfare fund,” he said.

Masaseng expressed hope that the FIFPRO

Banners

Africa congress would be held between October and November depending on the COVID-19 situation. The initial date for the congress was May 27-29, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Even before the establishment of the players’ welfare fund, FUB had been assisting active players and former players with empowerment programmes. FUB has also helped out of contract and needy players in various ways.

Former Township Rollers star midfielder and now FUB Vice-President, Lesego Molemogi completed his Masters Degree in Sports Management with a university in Barcelona. He did so with the assistance of FUB and various stakeholders.

Former Zebras forward Sekhana Koko is currently pursuing an executive sports management course through Nelson Mandela University with the assistance of FUB, FIFA and a University in Switzerland.

Another former Zebras marksman, Onalethata Tshekiso also acquired his Finance Degree from Nelson Mandela University with the assistance of FUB and other stakeholders.

FUB has also helped some local premier league players to secure tertiary school sponsorship in various local universities such as GUC in a bid to help prepare them for life after football.

FUB has also in the past organised financial literacy programmes for elite league players. In addition, FUB has assisted former players such Michael Mogaladi and Innocent Ranku to undertake coaching courses.