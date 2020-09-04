Mephato Reatile PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Following a first of its kind press conference where Jwaneng-Mabutsane ruling party councillors at Tsholetsa House attacked their legislator, Mephato Reatile, the latter has come out with guns blazing.

He is of the view the attack was orchestrated at State House before the councillors went on to hold a press conference.

Eleven of the 12 Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillors in the Jwaneng- Mabutsane constituency hosted a press conference at the party headquarters on Wednesday. They expressed concern over Reatile stating that they were against his submissions in Parliament against their party. Reatile was suspended from the party last month for ‘defying the party caucus in Parliament as well as disparaging remarks on radio’. At the press conference, the councillors attacked Reatile saying they had a tough time campaigning for him during the elections but were forced to do so to ensure that Masisi went to Parliament. They accused the MP of working with the Botswana Patriotic Front to make inroads in their constituency because he was loyal to its patron and former, President Ian Khama. “I have known about the plan to host the press conference for two weeks now. And I am well aware that they had a meeting at the State House prior to the press conference. What they were doing was to deliver the verdict on my upcoming disciplinary hearing. I am now just waiting for my dismissal letter,” he said.

Reatile denied the reports that he was on his way to BPF and working with Khama.

“They used a platform provided by the media to lie about my name after having a good time at

the State House. They should have said all that I am doing with Khama or what I said to show that I am leaving for him. Khama is a Statesman and I respect him as such, but there is nothing more to it. I am not in a position to say I am joining BPF, I am in talks with different political parties and also my constituents on way forward,” he said.

Quizzed on how he felt about the press conference, Reatile said he was shocked that the Central Committee went to the extent of holding a press conference not supported by any BDP constitutional article. He however said it would be a futile exercise to lay any complaints as his fate had already been sealed from the top office.

He said he had always known that President Masisi never liked him. “When he moved around the country donating goats he called legislators to accompany him, and when he got to my constituency he went on without consulting me. Even before the elections, I was not allocated anyone to launch me as it was done in other constituencies and had to plead with MP Botlogile Tshireletso to launch me,” he said. Reatile said even though he knew he was not wanted, he opted to stay put for Batswana to see everything play out. He promised that he would continue advocating for people who voted for him in Parliament.