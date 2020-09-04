Peggy Serame

FRANCISTOWN: A number of bartenders here are struggling to make ends meet as they have been out of work since the alcohol ban recently imposed the government.

Such devastating development comes when the national unemployment rate that has grown from 20.7% in the last quarter of 2019 to 22.2% according to Statistics Botswana data, showing that youth unemployment has equally shot up from 26.7% to 28.8%.

As complicated as the situation is, since the outbreak of COVID-19 and ban of alcohol sales a lot of people have lost their jobs and others going home with nothing.

In addition, the decision left most of the bartenders broke whilst their bills keep pilling up. For an example, an Area L Brown’s bar bartender Gothusang Tshetlho was left impoverished since the closure of bars. Despite that, the 36-year-old Maitengwe native understands that due to the current situation, there was a need for bars to remain closed due to the fight against COVID-19.

She said that ever since the government stopped the wage subsidy, bartenders and people working in the same industry have been struggling to survive.

Tshetlho’s fear is that she might be evicted from her rented room because she is behind on rentals and cannot even afford to pay utility bills. The mother of two said that due to the difficulties she had to withdraw her two toddlers from pre -school because she was also behind on their school fees payment.

The bartender said: “The recent increment of transport fares has rubbed salt into the wound. Now, I am even forced to walk around as I look for piece jobs.”

Tshetlho also said that as a breadwinner of her family, it is going to be difficult for her to assist her family with financially.

She was also concerned about the standard of living for people who made a living by collecting discarded cans and bottles in front of bars. She further said that the same people are equally affected by the closure of bars as some earned a living by picking up discarded cans and were able to supplement their social security or welfare benefits.

Tshetlho added: “Closure of bars affected the livelihoods of most unemployed people because some of them sold fast food and

airtime in front of bars so that they can sustain a living.” She said that the government should bring back wage subsidy so that they can make a living in the interim.

Another bartender, Tumelo Mmusi echoed the same sentiments with Tshetlho.

The 22-year-old who resides in Phase Six said that the situation is so painful. She said that at the end of this month she did not get her salary because she did not work.

Mmusi said that she is behind on her rent, electricity and water bills. She said that she was fortunate because she has an understanding landlord who let her pay half of rental expenses. She said that due to the closure of the bars her plans were ruined as she was eating out on her savings to pay at least half of rental and bills.

Mmusi added: “I was saving a portion of my salary so that I can go back to school.

One of my resolutions this year was to pursue AAT at Botswana Accounting College (BAC) but with the current situation is a massive drawback.” She said that to make matters worse, she couldn’t afford transport fee so that she can drop applications in different outlets. The devastated young woman said that to her surprise during COVID-19 pandemic the utility and services tariffs keep increasing whereas more people are getting bankrupt.

She said that if the situation does not change she would be forced to pack her bags and return to her parents home in Ramotswa village. Mmusi said that the government should also look into the survival of the private sector during the pandemic.

Briefing Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Peggy Serame said that the Liquor Act is going to be reviewed and consultations with relevant stakeholders are still ongoing.

She said that the aftermath of alcohol ban is heartbreaking as they can result in loss of jobs and closure of liquor businesses.

Serame said that she would reveal their decision on the opening of liquor businesses before the end of the week.