MultiChoice Botswana recently handed over a PPE donation to the Office of the President valued at USD$51,000

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt across the globe and more acutely Africa.

While necessary, restrictions implemented across many countries have had a negative impact on economies across the continent.

As African governments have responded to this new normal, MultiChoice has stepped up to the plate to play a part.

“As a pan-African organisation, we are uniquely positioned to be able to make a meaningful contribution to the fight against COVID-19 across the continent through our content and our footprint,” MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said.

In the new realisation, MultiChoice continues to work with governments and health authorities in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries where it operates.

That is done through the distribution of test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical workers.

The company has announced a second round of PPE to the value of US$994, 000. These donations will provide health care workers with much needed protective gear, masks and test kits to support them in the fight against COVID-19.

Locally, MultiChoice Botswana recently handed over a PPE donation to the Office of the President valued at USD$51,000 as a supplementary contribution towards government’s fight against the pandemic.

“In our 28 years here in Botswana, we have

Banners

remained committed to playing a positive role in this beautiful nation.

We are honoured to have been given another opportunity to do so through this donation; further living up to our promise of enriching lives. As a business we use the slogan #ReMoteng to show our pride in being an entity by Batswana for Batswana.

This donation is another example of our devotion to being a part of this nation,” Lorato Mwape, Acting Managing Director for MultiChoice Botswana said at the official handover of the donations held at the Office of the President.

As local productions were paused across the globe, millions of creative industry professionals were impacted. The Group committed approximately US$4 million to ensure that cast, crew and creatives in sub-Saharan Africa impacted by lockdowns received their salaries while productions were halted in line with their contract terms.

Furthermore, the group also guaranteed incomes of freelancers in SuperSport Productions, who have been unable to work due to the suspension of sport and the national lockdown. This extends to guaranteeing the income of freelancers in its broadcast technology environment in the short term.