PGEE

Despite the entertainment industry shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tshepiso Keraetswe, whose stage name is PGEE has managed to use the opportunity to cook something for his fans.

This manifested into a release of a hot new single titled ke utlwile last week.

The Serowe born lyrist who specialises in Hip-Hop Motswako genre told Arts & Culture that in the new single, he presents poetry mixed with lyricism to create a deep exceptional feel in the hearts of his audience.

“My music single is a story of an individual who has done numerous mistakes in life and is now ready to redeem or revive their dignity,’’ he added. The song that was produced by Blair ABA is being distributed through Social Media platforms, Facebook, Sound Cloud and Audio Mack. PGEE explained that he was building hype around

his brand, a journey that started in 2010.

“I started writing lyrics and professionally recording my songs in 2017 even though I experienced hiccups. I am now back with an exquisite content,’’ he noted.

The HHP and Mo’Molemi follower who has worked with the likes of Wa Motswaki and Blair ABA continued further, stating that before the pandemic bruised the performing arts, he was involved in executing his God-given talent in Poetry Sessions around the capital city that brought boundless growth towards his career. “I am looking forward to joining forces with other local artists such as Khoisan and Dramaboi to mention but a few,’’ PGEE said.