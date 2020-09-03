 
Bontshetse hits back

STAFF WRITER Thursday, September 03, 2020
Maclean Letshwiti
Francistown Regional Football Association (FRAFA) chairperson, Maokaneng Bontshetse has hit back after Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti accused him of improper use of the association's vehicle.

Bontshetse was accused of using a vehicle belonging to FRAFA for his personal campaign. He is contesting for the BFA first vice president post.

In response to the accusations, Bontshetse has sought clarity on certain issues from Letshwiti.

“Kindly advise whether your letter is issued on behalf of yourself personally or on behalf of the emergency committee. Which processes and procedures is your letter referring to? What are the sponsorship terms between FRAFA and the sponsor pertaining to the use of the vehicle?” asked Bontshetse.

He inquired if

Letshwiti had not met with some members from his campaign team, leading to the issuing of the letter.

“Kindly clarify the above to enable me to fully address your letter. In your address, kindly confirm whether or not the BFA motor vehicle Amarok B 960 BED was not used by yourself over the weekend to undertake your personal activity (to campaign at the University of Botswana). Further confirm whether the said vehicle has never been used to deliver goods at your farm,” Bontshetse inquired.

