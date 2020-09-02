Area W rape-murder accused await bail ruling

FRANCISTOWN: Two men from Kgaphamadi location who allegedly raped, murdered, and robbed a 74-year-old woman of Area W location at her residence have made an application to be granted bail.

The accused Moabi Morwalela, 23, and Modisakgotla Keganeditse, 26, allegedly raped, murdered and robbed Grace Keakantse in Area W on November 16, 2018.

The applicants have now approached Justice Bengabame Sechele of the Francistown High Court praying to be granted bail.

Previously, the applicants were denied bail at the Francistown Magistrate’s Court on the basis that it was safer to remand them in custody to safeguard them against the uproar of residents of Area W who were angered by what the applicants allegedly committed.

After Keakantse was murdered, residents of Area W organised a protest march to the Francistown Magistrate’s Court against rapes, robberies and murders that are currently increasing in the country.

The march coincided with the accused’s appearance in court.

On Friday, the accused made another application to regain their freedom pending their committal to the High Court for trial.

When Morwalela appeared before Sechele, he briefly said that he would stand by the papers he filed motivating why he should be granted bail.

Keganeditse said: “I make an application for bail pending trial. The prosecution has filed a notice of opposition in reply to my application. I will also stand by my papers and promise the court that I will abide by all the conditions that

the court will impose.”

In its submissions, the state said that it would like to draw the court’s attention that the charges preferred against the applicants are very serious offences.

“The applicants stand charged with murder, robbery and rape that carry lengthy minimum mandatory sentences and when considering that murder can attract capital punishment, it can then be contemplated that this may induce the applicants to abscond from standing trial,” the prosecution stated.

The state also added that Morwalela has an antecedent, which paints him in bad light before the court.

“The first applicant has another charge of defilement before the Magistrate’s Court. This is evidence that he has the propensity to commit more gruesome offences should be released to the public. With the above being said, there is a high likelihood that the Applicants will not stand trial should they be granted bail. Therefore, we implore the honourable court not to grant the applicants bail as a measure of ensuring that they do stand trial for the offences they stand charged with. We therefore submit that taking all the above into consideration, it is safe not to admit the applicants to bail and therefore, their application should be dismissed,” the state averred.