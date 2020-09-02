Fugitive boyfriend arrested in girlfriend's murder

Tshane police have arrested a man who has been on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend and fleeing the scene at Ga-Kgatla village in July.

Thamaga police have been on the lookout for Boga Keakile, a Mathangwane native, since July after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Thamaga Police Station commander, superintendent Moses Kwarare confirmed the arrest, telling MmegiOnline: “We have been searching for the suspect since the murder of

his girlfriend two months ago, but managed to locate and arrest him with the help of Tshane police”.

Kwarare said the suspect is charged with a single offence of murder and will be arraigned tomorrow before the Molepolole Magistrate’s Court.