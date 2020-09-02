 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Francistown Regional Football Association (FRAFA) chairperson, Maokane...
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has written a strong-worded le...
FRANCISTOWN: Two men from Kgaphamadi location who allegedly raped, mur...
Tshane police have arrested a man who has been on the run after allege...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Fugitive boyfriend arrested in girlfriend's murder

Fugitive boyfriend arrested in girlfriend's murder

PINI BOTHOKO Wednesday, September 02, 2020
Fugitive boyfriend arrested in girlfriend's murder
Tshane police have arrested a man who has been on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend and fleeing the scene at Ga-Kgatla village in July.

Thamaga police have been on the lookout for Boga Keakile, a Mathangwane native, since July after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Thamaga Police Station commander, superintendent Moses Kwarare confirmed the arrest, telling MmegiOnline: “We have been searching for the suspect since the murder of

Banners
his girlfriend two months ago, but managed to locate and arrest him with the help of Tshane police”.

Kwarare said the suspect is charged with a single offence of murder and will be arraigned tomorrow before the Molepolole Magistrate’s Court.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Metarmorphing to the future

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners