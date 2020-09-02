Tshane police have arrested a man who has been on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend and fleeing the scene at Ga-Kgatla village in July.
Thamaga police have been on the lookout for Boga Keakile, a Mathangwane native, since July after allegedly fleeing the scene.
Thamaga Police Station commander, superintendent Moses Kwarare confirmed the arrest, telling MmegiOnline: “We have been searching for the suspect since the murder of
Kwarare said the suspect is charged with a single offence of murder and will be arraigned tomorrow before the Molepolole Magistrate’s Court.