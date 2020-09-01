Serufho takes over at BNSC

Tuelo Serufho will take over as the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on an interim basis, with Falcon Sedimo departing at the end of September.

Serufho is expected to be confirmed the substantive CEO, as he was one of the first names mentioned to fill the vacant post.

BNSC board chairperson announced, through a press statement on Monday, that Serufho would be acting for a period not exceeding six months.

He will leave his post at the BNOC, where he holds a similar position.

“The appointment is for a

period not exceeding six months while the recruitment process takes place,” Morule said.

Serufho is expected to address immediate challenges at the umbrella sports body, which is undergoing a restructuring exercise and has faced grant cuts from the government. The youthful Serufho is expected to re-energise the organization, which adopted the new Sports Act when Sedimo took over in 2015.