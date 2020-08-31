Uncle, Grandpa Probed In Girl's Rape

Two men, a 66-year-old grandfather and a 25-year-old uncle, are currently in police custody on allegations of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at Thamaga’s Kgosing-Boseja ward.

Thamaga Police Station commander, superintendent Moses Kwarare confirmed the sexual assault in an interview with The Monitor. Kwarare said the two are currently in police custody while investigations on the matter were ongoing.

He stated that the duo allegedly committed the offense some time at the beginning of August 2020 while the girl’s mother, 34, was away in Gantsi for work.

Further narrating the child’s plight, Kwarare said on August 23 when the child’s mother arrived from Gantsi, the victim told her of the ordeal, which she just took lightly thinking that her daughter was pulling her leg.

However, on August 27 when the mother noticed that the little girl had difficulty walking, she prodded, only for the same claim of being sexually molested to be repeated.

Kwarare stated that the little girl disclosed to her mother that the

duo have been molesting her sexually at different times and intervals, one after the other.

“The little girl was taken for medical examination and we are awaiting results. The duo are in our custody and will be charged following the results of their DNA from the forensic laboratory,” Kwarare said.

Kwarare pleaded with parents not to trust anyone, especially men regardless of familial relation, to the point of leaving that child – particularly the girl-child – in their care. He went on to plead with men to treat any [boy-] girl-child as their own.

“It is of great concern that despite our continued efforts to sensitise members of the public on issues of rape, defilement and other sexual offenses, we continue to register cases like this,” Kwarare said.

The duo will appear before Molepolole Magistrate Court tomorrow (Tuesday)