US Based DJ Dagizus Releases Another Single

A US-based Motswana DJ and music producer, Godwill Ngoni aka Dj Dagizus has released a new single called Blue.

The single was released online of August 14, right after the release of another one of his hot singles dubbed Fill Me that is also making noise on radio stations around the world, including Botswana’s Yarona FM.

“The single features one of Hawaiian’s own star, Toa Maivia who is a singer and an actor, known for The Wrestler (2008), WXW: Fall Fever (2005) and WXW: Holiday Extravaganza (2005). Toa is also the son to the late legendary WWE super star Peter Maivia.

“The single supposed to have been part of my EP called The take Over. I then decided to release it separately as a single because of the massive impact it will have on my fans around the world. “It was the right move because the single is already proving that indeed it is a great record. We are also guessing that it is the right time for this soulful ‘pop’ house tune to be released at this time,” he told Showtime in an interview.

Dj Dagizus added that the single reaches and heals people around the globe during this unprecedented time.

Banners

Blue is made up of a house beat, about 128BPM and classical soul and RnB.

“One may classify it as pop/ top 40. Just take time to listen to it and be the judge. It is more of a romantic love song that I describe as ‘A song for mature audience’. This is how the project came about. I posted an instrumental on Facebook calling for any viable vocalists and singers to turn up and jump on it. A lot of singers from around the world, especially from America where I am based reached out about the project. After listening to some submission, I ended up choosing to work with Toa. This was because Toa delivered his lyrics on the beat, he revealed.

Dj Dagizus said Blue was released on August 14 to mark his 10th year marriage anniversary. The single is available on all online digital platforms. Dj Dagizus is a professional interior designer and currently pursuing a Master of Science in Organisational Leadership. After arriving in America late 2008, he changed his stage name to Dj Dagizus.