Notwane showcased their new kits on Friday courtesy of MN Clothing PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

BTC Premiership side, Notwane has signed a technical sponsorship deal worth P280, 000 with local sports clothing company, MN Clothing.

The deal is worth P140, 000 per football season and will run for two years. The two entities' relationship started late last year when the MN Clothing dressed Toronto for the Orange FA Cup games.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch held the Notwane clubhouse on Friday, the club's president, Tebogo Sebego said the team took a bold step to engage a local company. MN Clothing, owned by Zebras star, Mogakolodi Ngele.

"This is an event to celebrate Botswana, to #pushaBW as we always. This is to recognise that our own can make it out there. This is to demonstrate what Sechaba is about, and Sechaba is about the people. We take this moment to pay homage to the greats that have passed this place. Today, we are paying homage to one of our own, Mogakolodi Ngele. He has demonstrated what development can do in football. We find it fit as Notwane to recognise his effort, or side hustle in trying to grow himself together with MN Clothing. This partnership is to send a message out there to show that Batswana can deliver to the standards of international sports," he said.

For his part, a representative of MN Clothing, Siyabonga Bogosi was grateful for the opportunity to partnership with Notwane. He said the sponsorship would help to grow both the club and the sports brand.

"We are honoured to be given an opportunity to sponsor a team such as

Notwane. The development of sport in modern strategies is an issue of great importance. Commercialisation of sport plays an important role in any society. Over the years the development of sports in Botswana has come over different stages and it is important to note that we now have local sports brand to come into those spaces and MN Clothing has taken advantage of such. We urge Notwane management to jealously conserve this partnership," he said.

The club on Friday unveiled the new strips for next season. The club went for the traditional black and gold jerseys and black shorts for home kit. The away kit is white jersey with vertical gold trim across and white shorts, while the third kit is all pink jersey and shorts. The deal also includes, leisurewear, traveling and training kits.

The club has meanwhile opened fresh talks with micro-finance and insurance company GetBucks over a new sponsorship deal. GetBucks and Notwane early last year signed a two-season deal worth P300, 000. The deal ended this past season.

"I would like to inform you that currently Notwane is in talks with GetBucks who have been our primary and shirt sponsor. GetBucks have shown interest of extending their partnership with us. We have started talks, but were interrupted by COVID-19 and we know that this is a time where finances are hit by this pandemic, so we remain hopeful," Sebego said.