Following an outburst by South Africa’s Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services slamming Botswana for a mandamus application from AfriForum, the local government seems unmoved in pursuing the matter in which it has enlisted services of the non-governmental organisation.

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Stephen Tiroyakgosi has declined to comment on a media statement that painted Botswana as a bad neighbour who does not follow established diplomatic procedures.

The turn of events followed a spate of reports that AfriForum, a non-state actor has been engaged to act on behalf of Botswana to obtain Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from South Africa’s Central Authority for MLA and Extraditions, under the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The arrangement is in connection with the criminal case in Botswana against a former intelligence agent Wilhelminah ‘Butterfly’ Maswabi in which an affidavit was filed alleging the laundering of billions of pula through the Bank of Botswana and the South African Reserve Bank.

Former president Ian Khama, as well as South African businesswoman, Bridgette Motsepe are implicated in the matter. The Botswana government has indicated that it believes political bigwigs connection is to be blamed for South African’s slow, or unwillingness to act on the matter.

“Mutual legal assistance in criminal matters is a process by which States seek and provide assistance to other States in servicing of judicial documents and gathering evidence for use in criminal cases. These requests are conventionally transmitted through diplomatic channels to provide for direct communication between central authorities of concerned states. Under normal circumstances, each State usually appoints a Central Authority to receive assistance requests and the Central Authorities communicate with each other directly and forward the requests for assistance to the competent authority in their respective States,” read the statement.

South Africa further stated that in international law, the SADC Protocol on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters - makes no provision for non-governmental entities to serve as intermediaries between States whether solicited or not, since bilateral relations is the exclusive preserve of sovereign nations.

South Africa has since said it would oppose the AfriForum’s application as it awaits a re-submission of the application from Botswana.

“South Africa and Botswana enjoy strong historical relations, dating back to the days of the struggle against Apartheid. To underscore the point, in the past year alone, South Africa has provided Botswana with mutual legal assistance on six matters. We have taken note of the court application by AfriForum. The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services has subsequently

instructed the State Attorney to oppose the application.”

The statement further said as sisterly nations do, they have been communicating directly with the DPP and that through the established channels of communication have indicated that, on this matter in particular, a new request would be made. This new request has not been received yet, according to the statement.

Tiroyakgosi would not entertain any questions on the matter. Mmegi wanted to establish whether Botswana would consider backing off from getting services from AfriForum, whether indeed the office was asked to re-submit its request and how it would advance with the matter going forward.

Meanwhile, the Government of Botswana said matters of due processes of justice and law are defined by the Courts in Botswana. Government spokesperson, Andrew Sesinyi was responding to the findings of the forensic investigation by Omnia Strategy LLP and Alaco Limited that said allegations against former president Ian Khama and others were fabricated.

“The Report you refer to is unknown in the processes that we are aware of. We have no further comment on such matters as they ought to be dealt with accordingly by the due process of the law,” Sesinyi said last week.

Immediately after the report was released, Khama said he would sue the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) investigator for defamation and perjury after he was implicated in a corruption scandal, accusing him of syphoning-off money to fund terrorism during his reign.

Khama revealed his intention to sue after the forensic investigation found allegations against him, South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe, former spy chief Isaac Kgosi and spy agent Welheminah ‘Butterfly’ Maswabi were fabricated.

Recently, Omnia Strategy LLP, an international law firm founded by Cherie Blair and Alaco Ltd, a leading business intelligence and investigations firm, released the findings of its forensic investigation titled ‘Project Monarch: Flies & Lies’.

Just before October general election in 2019, Khama and other high profile figures were accused by an investigations officer, Jako Hubona of illicitly funding regime change in Botswana by embezzling P100 billion.

Hubona claimed that Khama, Kgosi, and Maswabi had transferred some of the funds to HSBC Bank in Hong Kong to purchase intelligence equipment while the rest was pumped it into offshore as well as South African bank accounts.