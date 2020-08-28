Magosi has the last laugh

The former director general of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) was this week relieved of his post and sent packing to the Botswana Defence Force’s (BDF) Sir Seretse Khama Barracks.

On Wednesday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi redeployed Brigadier Joseph Mathambo to the army from the DCEC following a long tuff war with Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) head, Peter Magosi.

In December 2019, Mmegi reported that the country’s oversight bodies, DCEC and the DIS were involved in a low-key feud, which saw relations between the two institutions tumbling to an all time low. A well-placed government source has said “the director generals of the two institutions, Brigadier Joseph Mathambo of the DCEC and Brigadier (retired) Peter Magosi of the DIS have been deeply immersed in a feud”.

Intelligence sources said at some stage, the two respected former military colleagues were reportedly not on talking terms.

It is allegedly matters came to a head when Magosi, without following procedure allegedly snatched a file case pertaining to the matter of a now suspended DIS agent, Welheminah Maswabi and the DCEC investigator, Jako Hubona without proper authority.

Maswabi, commonly known as ‘Butterfly’ in spy world, amongst others is facing charges of financing terrorism, unexplained property and false declaration of a passport.

This reportedly riled the DCEC top management as they were still investigating the Maswabi case, which was snatched from them without due process and they feared their good work, could come to waste.

“I and the DCEC have not been found wanting on any issue because we have not participated in any mess, save for one of my investigators who is presently assisting the DIS and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Maswabi case,” Mathambo said in a previous interview.

With his never-say-die attitude, Mathambo took the establishment’s favourite, Magosi head-on. Mathambo was investigating his erstwhile friend Magosi for a number of allegations relating to serious corruption and abuse of office.

He had reportedly completed a probe into why the tender for Maun infrastructure project was removed from China Jiangsu International to China Zhengtai. After the High Court dismissed Magosi’s evidence in the China Jiangsu International, Mathambo went sniffing around.

This was after Justice Jennifer Dube threw out evidence of Magosi involving China Jiangsu International, government and another Chinese company Zhengtai Group Botswana.

Magosi’s evidence led to the cancellation of the tender amidst allegations of security threats.

Whilst she ruled in favour of government in the matter, Justice Dube punched holes into the evidence submitted by Magosi, arguing it was “scandalous, vexatious and irrelevant” to the proceedings.

This led to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) awarding the tender for construction of Moshupa Primary Hospital to Zhengtai Group Botswana.

Magosi had deposed a supporting affidavit stating that China Jiangsu International was being investigated for corrupt practices, but could not share the details of such probe, as it was ‘classified’ information. The spy chief has also been quoted on several occasions saying he had classified information relating to dealings of China Jiangsu International, which led to the company’s blacklisting. However, Dube stated that information from the DIS advising the procuring entities not to conduct business with China Jiangsu International could not be admissible in Court since it was introduced outside the procurement process. Dube said while she acknowledged the DIS’ mandate to investigate cases involving corruption, and that its Director may advise or give directions as a consequence of his findings, Magosi’s evidence had not put the Court in his confidence regarding the said allegations, nor had the DIS been party to proceedings so that the Court could get more details on the matter, whether in camera or otherwise.

After the devastating blow by the Court, it

is alleged that the DCEC paid Magosi a visit so that he explains his evidence that was dismissed but he did not have answers.

Magosi failed to produce proof that indeed China Jiangsu International was a national security threat since the Courts said his letter did not have evidence and should be struck off. In short, Magosi failed to provide the answers.

“This made them believe that he abused his office in order to punish China Jiangsu for ulterior motives,” a source said then.

Another source claimed that Magosi was using his immense influence to push out China Jiangsu International and other prominent Batswana-owned construction companies out of business in favour of Zhengtai Group Botswana and another company known to this publication.

It is alleged that Magosi wants all the Batswana owned construction companies under corruption investigations to depose affidavits to the effect that former spy chief Isaac Kgosi “once helped them to corruptly win government tenders”. Mathambo was also investigating the Gabane-Mmankgodi road tender. Pula Consultants evaluated the tender, but the DIS was not happy with the recommendations.

It is said Magosi then sent two DIS officers (names known to this publication) to take over the evaluation of this tender.

“They produced a report in which they directed the Director of Roads to direct the consultant to disqualify some bidders,” said another highly placed source.

“They told the Director of Roads that the Office of President wanted the tender to be awarded to an Italian company called ITENIRA. This is the same company that is constructing Mohembo Bridge. The Director reported this anomaly to the Office of the President, but there was no action taken.”

It is claimed that the PPADB learnt about the involvement of the DIS and the Board asked the Ministry of Transport and Communications to explain the involvement of the intelligence agency and it took months for the Ministry to explain this. The tender is now being re-evaluated.

Mathambo was also investigating Magosi for conflict of interest. Magosi is reported to have employed his relative as well as a close family friend (names known to this publication).

The family friend is a known friend to Magosi’s daughter and she was part of the organisers of his daughter’s bridal shower.

“Mathambo was investigating the report that Magosi used operational funds to buy a farm for himself and another for a high ranking official at the Office of the President in Gantsi. He was also investigating Magosi for living beyond his means.”

Mathambo was also said to have been investigating a case of alleged abuse of office.

“He (Magosi) is said to be using government vehicles to transport cattle feeds to his cattlepost. He is said to be using government vehicles to transport his wife to work in Molepolole at Scottish Livingston Hospital,” the source said.

Mathambo and his officers were of the view that the so-called Butterfly case must be withdrawn from Court because there was no evidence. Magosi was said to hold a different view because he had always been telling President Masisi that there was evidence.

“Mathambo has always disagreed with Magosi to charge people who were raided before the 2019 general elections who were associated with Kgosi and former president, Ian Khama. His view has been that there is no evidence to charge these people,” the source added.

Sixteen months after he was transferred to the DCEC, the establishment felt that Mathambo had overstayed his welcome.

Mathambo has been redeployed to the army and replaced by former DCEC boss, Tymon Katlholo.