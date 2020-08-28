Leonard Sesa PIC: FAMILY

FRANCISTOWN: Local political scientist and University of Botswana (UB) academic, Leonard Sesa has for sometime been battling for his health after he escaped death by a whisker following a horrific car accident recently.

Sesa, who is a lecturer in Political Science at the UB, was involved in a near fatal motor vehicle accident on August 8, 2020 at around 1pm.

Currently, the UB academic is pursuing his PhD studies in Political Science at Kwazulu Natal (Howard College).

The academic who hails from Mhalapitsa, in the Central District was alone at his farm when hell broke loose. Sesa is also a member of the Mhalapitsa royal house as the headman for Tebele ward in the Tswapong village.

It all happened in a split of a second when he lost control of his bakkie near the Mhalapitsa/Pilikwe T-junction along the Palapye/Martins’ Drift road, he said. He was trying to join the Martins Drift highway, when he lost control as the car refused to turn and rather went straight to hit big trees across the road, he

Banners

stated.

Sesa, who is home now, this week, relived the horrific accident in which he conceded he literally escaped death by a whisker. He claimed to have seen the hand of God in his miraculous escape.

“It’s a norm that I sleep over at Lotsane Senior Secondary School where my family resides. I usually start off in the early hours of the day to the farm in Mhalapitsa and come back a bit late after I have done one or two things,” explained Sesa this week. The accident saw Sesa admitted to the Sidilega Private Hospital for six days before he was discharged. This week, the UB academic had visited Sidilega Private Hospital for his review.

“Thanks God I was alone…I got injuries on my head: a broken nasal pipe and the left eye,” said the recuperating Sesa.