Peace continued to elude the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the Tlokweng constituency where councillors have been at cross purposes with their legislator, Thulagano Segokgo on who to recommend for nomination for a vacant councillor position in the area, sources say.

The post of the nominated councillor fell vacant after the death of Tumisang Matsetse recently.

Councillors are said to be in favour of one Jane Bogatsu because they perceived her as having done outstanding service to the party and community. On the other hand, Segokgo is said to prefer Prince Kesetse, who was recruited from the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) in 2018. It is alleged that apparently the MP also wanted Kesetse to replace one councillor in 2024, hence the friction between him and the councillors.

“The MP has refused to meet us for the issue of the nominated councillor to be discussed. As councillors we met and submitted our name to him. We have asked for a meeting with him, but he keeps on saying he is busy. There is need for us to work together and consultation is the key. We know the MP can make a recommendation alone, but he must know that he needs us,” the source said yesterday in an interview.

The councillors also felt that it will not be fair for an MP to nominate the new councillor alone when he was not even part of local government. A nominated councillor could be appointed immediately after the death of another nominated councillor, unlike an elected one who is

replaced within three months at the poll. Another source said the issue of the impending nominated councillor has divided the BDP members in Tlokweng.

“We know some are trying to hide behind this issue because they have their own issues against the MP. Some councillors have been complaining that the MP is not calling meetings and he has his favourite people that he is working with. Councillors must understand that the area MP is now a Minister and he cannot hold meetings with them every time,” the source said.

However Segokgo said it wais untrue that he was failing to consult his councillors. “Yes, I am aware that they have met and agreed on the name of a person they prefer but we have to discuss first. I have told the person they sent or communicated to, that they want a meeting with me that I am still busy with ministerial work. I will meet with them may be on the weekend. I have not submitted any name to Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. Again it is not true that I have my preferred person. I think some of these people who are saying all these issues are the ones who have an issue with me,” Segokgo said.