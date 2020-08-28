Lockdown dodger jailed for two years

Acting Village Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa has sentenced a Zimbabwean man, Philemon Sithole (51) to two years imprisonment for violating lockdown regulations.

Sithole pleaded guilty to charges of uttering a false document and giving false information to persons employed in the public service. Kgerethwa sentenced Sithole to two years imprisonment on each count. The sentences are to run consecutively.

On April 24, 2020 near Block 9 in Gaborone, Sithole and his co-accused person, Donald Marondedzi (33) were arrested and later charged with two counts of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point and movement of persons without a permit during lockdown.

Then, it was established before Court that the accused persons near Block 9 in Gaborone unlawfully sold alcohol worth P805 to one Keineetse Puna Lepekoane during the country’s State of Emergency (SoE).

On the second count, the two allegedly sold alcohol worth P115 to Jephias Nhira during SoE. At the time of their arrest, the two did not have a permit to move around.

On July 27, 2020 Sithole paid P1,000 on each of the two counts of selling liquor during lockdown, P500 for unlawful remaining in Botswana and P500 for unlawful movement of person without a permit during lockdown. The other accused person, Marondedzi pleaded not guilty to the charge of selling liquor during lockdown. On July 27 he (Marondedzi) paid P500 for unlawful remaining in Botswana.

During the duo’s arraignment, Investigating Officer (IO), Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, told the Court that during the arrest, the first accused person, Sithole, claimed to be a diplomat working as an intelligence officer and political analyst at Southern

African Development Community. But then, when asked to provide documents to prove that he was a diplomat, he gave them a fake diplomatic card for SADC issued in 2019 and expiring in 2030.

On searching Sithole’s car, Detective Marapo said they found alcohol and he claimed to have bought it at Horse Shoe club in Block 6, in Gaborone. Marapo said they found a receipt that proved that indeed Sithole bought alcohol worth P13,020 at the said club.

He said they called the owner of the club, Kegomoditswe Magana, who confirmed selling alcohol during SoE and was also charged for the offence.

Detective Marapo explained to the Court that he contacted SADC to confirm if indeed the accused worked for the organisation, but the Secretariat personnel denied any knowledge of Sithole. Furthermore, Marapo said when searching Sithole’s car thoroughly, the team also found a gun and a taser.

The IO said Sithole produced a residence and a work permit showing that he was a Director at Current Logistics Company. Detective Marapo stated that later on when doing investigations, they established that the documents were fake and Sithole confessed to have bought them from notorious fraudster, Edmore Murufu, who has since been deported for similar offences.

Marapo also said they found out that the two had valid passports, but investigations further revealed that they only had stamps of departure to Zimbabwe last year and they did not have any Botswana arrival stamps for 2020.