Gender faith-based organisations in Botswana condemn GBV

Gender Based Violence is Violence that is directed towards an Individual based on their Gender.

Acts of Gender Based Violence inflict Physical, Mental, Sexual harm or suffering and Sadly Murder also known as Femicide.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, Botswana Police Service has reported increasing and disturbing incidences of Violence against Women and Children. Faith Based Organisations (Gender Sector) in Botswana condemn brutal murders/femicide, rape, incest, defilement, and all forms of violence that is unwanted and violates the human rights and liberties of others. Additionally, the violence has also been looming largest where victims should be safe – In their own homes. This results in families and communities across generations being affected.

We are committed to Assisting and empowering the marginalised, and, Vulnerable Batswana who are subjected to Gender Based Violence. We are appealing to Members of the Public to join in combating this immorality that has enveloped Botswana. Our Commitment tackling the Gender Based Violence Scourge is guided by the following Scriptures: From the Bahai Scriptures, Bahá’u’lláh gives these prophetic words “The world is in travail, and its agitation waxeth day by day. Its face is turned towards waywardness and unbelief” [Gleanings from the Writings of Bahá’u’lláh, Wilmette, 1983, p. 118]. The bible says “Speak up for the mute those who can’t speak for themselves, speak up for the rights of those who are poor and oppressed,

speak up and judge fairly and righteously”[PROVERBS 31:8]

The Qur’an chapter 4 verse 1,” O mankind be careful of (your duty to) your Lord who created you from a single being and created its mate of the same(kind)and spread from these two, many men and women, and be careful of your duty to Allah by whom you demand your rights, and to the ties of relationship”. The Bhuddists believe that your thoughts influence your feelings, your feelings influence your actions your actions create the life that you live. Guta Ra Mwari’s twelve lesson’s and 52 Chapters of God’s work says,” Fathers, do not provoke your Children to anger as this will discourage them. They need your parental love and guidance”( C.H. 28 HAVE CONFIDENCE IN GOD)

Ancient Hindu Scriptures like Vedas show profound respect for feminine principle.

A woman is a Goddess to be worshipped. Women and Children enjoy freedom, equality and liberty. Faith Based Organisations (Gender Sector) plead for Justice to prevail on behalf of those who have been affected by Gender Based Violence. We trust in the Lord that God created humankind in his image and that he is a fair, just and compassionate God.

Below are the concerned Faith Based Organisations