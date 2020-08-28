Uncledipopae said he was excited about the opportunity as it also gives him a chance to sell local entertainment industry abroad

Michael Sebaka has had his childhood dream of working at one of South Africa’s radio stations fulfilled after he was hired by Kopanong FM in the neighbouring country.

The event promoter, who is famed as Uncledipopae in the local entertainment circles, revealed that he started working for Kopanong FM on August 1, 2020 where he was given a slot for his show called TrT Drive with Michael Sekaba. He told told Arts&Culture that before getting that job, he applied for jobs at different radio stations in South Africa that included amongst others Metro FM, 5FM, YFM, and Motsweding FM where he managed to get an interview.

“My slot is aired everyday at 5:05 pm. Because of COVID-19, I couldn’t go to South Africa so I record and send my work whilst in the country. Currently, my show informs Batswana in SA about things happening in the countr,y more especially in the entertainment industry during these trying times of COVID-19. At the moment, I record and mix my work

then send it to SA,” he explained.

Uncledipopae added he was excited about that opportunity as it also gives him a chance to sell local entertainment industry abroad. He said the good thing about his slot was that he spoke in his native language (Setswana) saying that would enable him to win local fan base.

He explained that some Batswana started listening to his show, adding that the feedback was positive and that in future, he aspired to own radio stations locally and internationally. He advised people to knock on doors until they achieved their dreams.

Uncledipopae is also a manager of a local music group, Ancestral Rituals. As a clown, he works with children most of the times. Some of the major events he had hosted include GaMaila Colour Fest, Kanye Kiddies Fest, GaMaila Back2Sgela and Kanye Jazz Festival.