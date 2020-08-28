BlairAba

Local Hip-Hop star, Blessing Letlhogonolo Mosweu who goes by stage name Blair ABA in the local music circles yesterday released Gopola, his long anticipated single. In an interview, Blair ABA said the single is a feel good type of song as it takes one back to the tender years when they were young and free, fuelled by numerous arousing life aspirations.

“It is a stunning piece I have put up because it solemnly revives the focus towards what we always set our hearts on. There is a line in the track that says ke a gopola ha re ntse re tla re gola we all had a dream, and a wish that is driven since there is no wish without a dream, this phrase in a nutshell explains that where there is will-power, anything is possible,’’ the musician explained the song.

The Gweta-born artist, who has worked with the likes of Touch Motswako and Chub Heightz, started his professional recording in 2014 with a mix tape titled Wait

On It.

He stated that he grew up in a music family considering that his mother was also a musician and he took off at the age of 12.

Through the assistance of his parents, he managed to gather all essential equipment particularly recording and mastering merchandise.

Blair ABA who is looking forward to work with Dramaboi told Arts & Culture that he records some of his music at Rural Chants, a stable owned by Shivers Bw.

He said that he streams his music online particularly social media platforms.

“I salute Botswana Hip-Hop Language page on Facebook for their immense job as they always share my music,’’ Blessing said.