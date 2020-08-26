FRANCISTOWN: A major twist occurred at the High Court on Tuesday in the notorious Gobuamang Ntsuape case.

Ntsuape’s name rose to prominence in 2016 after it featured on various media platforms after he allegedly murdered Sadi Kgosietsile.

Sadi was the mother of Ntsuape’s former girlfriend, Dorcas. Ntsuape allegedly went berserk after Dorcas jilted him.

He allegedly set fire to a house belonging to the Kgosietsiles on September 9, 2016 using a flammable substance.

Ntsuape was previously charged with common assault after other members of the Kgosietsile family-Chief (Dorcas’ father), Segolame, Tiro and Matla (Ntsuape’s son) suffered burns of varying degrees when Ntsuape allegedly burnt their house.

He was additionally charged with burning two cars (Mazda and Nissan) belonging to a Chief that were within the Kgosietsiles’ yard during the fateful day.

When the suspect appeared before Justice Barnabas Nyamadzabo for status hearing, State attorney Gonayaone Ketlhapetswe said following Ntsuape’s last appearance in Court, the prosecution and defence have filed joint minutes in relation

to how the matter would proceed.

“We changed the charge sheet in relation to four counts of common assault to four counts of attempted murder. We have since served the defence with the amended charge sheet,” said Ketlhapetswe to which the defence counsel, Othusitse Mbeha, confirmed.

Ntsuape-who was further remanded in jail goes for trial from June 14 to 16 in 2021 and from August 2 to 4 the same year.

Ntsuape is no stranger to controversy.

He is also charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of disabling in order to commit an offence.

He allegedly committed the offences on December 1, 2016 along the way to prison at Gerald Estates when he wrestled for the steering wheel of the car transporting prisoners with its driver.

The car ended up overturning leading to the death of special constable and on remand prisoner.