Masama pipeline PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Masama 100km pipeline: Project enters critical stage as trenching and laying of pipes begin.

The Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) emergency 100km sweet water pipeline construction project being carried out by Khato Civils/ South Zambezi entered critical stage of trenching (digging and preparing of pipeline trench), as three state of the art Italian

made tesmic trenches, style named rock-eaters started digging from three various points this morning, ahead of the timely arrivals of pipes and associated components from South Africa, where they were being manufactured, anytime today or tomorrow.