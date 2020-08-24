GC Deputy Mayor Mum On Unaccounted P42K

Gaborone deputy mayor, Lotty Manyapetsa might find himself in hot soup for allegedly failing to pay a client in full all monies after he allegedly made collection.

One Boitshoko Pule has instructed JJ. Matomela Attorneys to ask Manyapetsa what happened to the P42,000 he collected on her behalf in 2016.

According to a letter from the attorneys, Boitshoko alleges that Manyapetsa was engaged in his capacity as deputy sheriff to execute the order granted by the court in a matter between her and John Pule on August 1, 2016.

“According to the client, you collected a total of P88,000 and our client was only paid P46,000 out of that amount. [The] Client alleges that an amount of P42,000 was to be paid by yourself directly to Monthe Marumo & Company. The said law firm alleges that it received no such amount of money from you. In these circumstances we request information as to what became of the

P42,000, which was to be paid to the law firm,” reads the letter dated July 28, 2020.

For his part the deputy mayor said: “I am not allowed to give client information to the media. You have to talk to the Registrar of the High Court not the deputy sheriff.”

The amount was part of the P223,000 that Boitshoko was to receive from former husband John Pule as a divorce settlement. After the husband failed to pay, Manyapetsa was engaged by Monthe Marumo & Company to attach his property and sell it. After selling it, he failed to pay the P42,000 to the law firm, as was agreed.

Manyapetsa was struck off from practising as deputy sheriff on March 31, 2020 for failure to resolve conflict of interest.