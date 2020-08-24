AG Report Reveals 12 Suicides At Sbrana

A recent Auditor General’s (AG) report has indicated that since 2013 a total of 12 suicide cases have been registered at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital which is located in Lobatse.

The report revealed that patients were able to hang themselves from the rafters exposed by a collapsed ceiling.

A site inspection of the premises revealed a number of maintenance issues, which needed to have been attended to, in order to safeguard the security and integrity of the hospital.

Some of the issues captured include the elevator in the female ward, which had not worked since installation in 2010.

The other issue raised was the broken window glasses, which provide escape route for patients.

The hospital also has dysfunctional air conditioners, CCTV cameras and smoke detectors while the Psychiatric Ward has not been refurbished since it burnt-down.

“I am, however, of the view that the cost of the water consumed in these institutions is unreasonably high as evidenced by the under noted billings,” the AG report reads.

In addition, the report states a test check of physical items of supplies on charge to the hospital against the supplies ledger balances had shown that these were not maintained to a satisfactory standard of accounting prescribed by the Supplies Regulations and Procedures, as there were significant discrepancies.

The situation at Athlone Hospital, also located in Lobatse, was also found to be unsatisfactory in a number of respects. The issues included the fact that for its 170-beds, the hospital has 30 toilet units.

“At the time of the audit, in September 2019, only four were working, causing inconvenience to patients.”

The report continues: “Two out of three x-ray

machines have been out of service since January 2019, impacting on service delivery.

The compressor in the mortuary is old and is reported to be constantly out of service, creating problems for users.

The dental clinic has six dentists and one surgeon, with only one dental chair.

This has resulted in long waiting lists and the autoclave supplied by the ministry has not been brought into use, as it was reportedly unsuitable,” the report states.

At Digawana clinic, the report indicates that out of the two staff houses, one did not have a water supply connection, resulting in the occupant drawing water from the clinic’s standpipe.

The report found that at the maternity clinic, the facility has not had electricity supply since 2017.

Meanwhile, Mogojogojo Health Post did not have power connection and it has the provision of night-time security guard services during the week, but not during weekends, for some inexplicable reason.

At Peleng, which is a 24-hour clinic with a maternity wing at the time of the audit, the following defects were noted; the main door locks were broken, staff toilets were leaking, and patients’ toilet sinks were also leaking.

Motswedi clinic had three consultation rooms without washbasins; and the chairs in the waiting area were broken.

Meanwhile at Tsopeng clinic, which has a 24-hour maternity facility, there were large cracks on the floors and walls that were noted, and 14 out of 15 toilets were out of commission.