Broiler Production Experts Drill Youth

RASESA: Agricultural marketing company, Asset Peak Group, in partnership with Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) held the inaugural Under-30 Broiler Production Field Day on Saturday.

The broiler production and consultancy business along with an expert duo hosted a workshop at StayWell Gardens at Rasesa with the aim to equip young broiler farmers with skills to grow their enterprises.

Facilitators and animal scientists, Freddy Manyeula and James Machete, covered topics amongst them handling of day-old chicks, brooding, feeding, vaccination and weight monitoring. The workshop was followed by a demonstration from the experts and an expo from local young farmers.

The event organiser and Asset Peak Group’s managing director, Omphile Buyani said broiler farming has proven to be a profitable business and through the event, he targeted unemployed youth who are full time farmers.

“These are tough times, more so that we are dealing with COVID-19 [the coronavirus pandemic]. Jobs have become scarce and those who are working are facing possible retrenchments.

The event was organised on the idea

to educate and equip young farmers on broiler farming.

We also wanted to lure those who are not employed and have interest in the broiler farming business; this effort is to also promote food security in our country,” Buyani said.

“We partnered with BUAN because they are the experts in this field, they are the best to help young farmers in this case.

We as graduates are already equipped with the knowledge, but there are others out there who are interested in the business and do no have the right knowledge or skills. This is why we are gathered here today.”

Buyani was also happy with the day’s attendance despite the cloudy weather condition. “The attendance is not bad; people had shown up earlier, a good number for that matter.” Buyani started Asset Peak Group upon graduation in 2017.