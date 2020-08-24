We all, each have a life we are destined to live.

Tomorrow has its unique fashion to unfold and it always pans out in reference to the decisions we made yesterday with the hope that things will take form and materialise according to what we have envisioned. Everyone has a way of life they envision and it is different from one person to the other. The visuals are deposited in the mind from the spirit through grace. Therefore, the mind has eyes that only see in the spirit and are only sharpened by a spiritual substance called FAITH.

Faith is biblically defined as seeing what an eye cannot see and hearing what an ear cannot hear. It is an intimate encounter with grace that is not evident to any physical form. Even though we live, eat, play, pray or engage in any commission together, we will never see the same visions. So, no one can comprehend the vision another person is carrying. This is why when you tell people your dream or goal, they get to assume that you have lost your mind. It is because we are unique to each other so are our purposes. We have our portions. Everything that we envision is a pre- visit into our future. It is how our lives are ought to be at one point of our spans. But the currency to pay in order to access the life is qualified by the weight of our faith. Faith is a tunnel we reach our spiritual gifts through and channel them to manifest in the physical. This alludes that, the posture of our faith predicates the quality of life we shall live. Our faith endorses that what grace transacts is rightfully ours and there is no one legible to execute the commission better than anyone.

Faith moulds, develops and strengthen the origin of our livelihoods in the spirit. It is achieved through the amount of believe we pin on the dreams we have and this is proven by the work, speech and determination to realise its manifestation. We just have to affirm to everything that makes no sense to anyone

else but just us. If you believe in your dream of being an Entrepreneur, you have to walk, talk and perform duties of one. Even if the reality is exhibiting otherwise.

It takes courage to develop confidence and trust in things unseen or unheard. You are not sure whether it will materialise but you are willing to throw the dice and attain an all six dice posture. Courage is a vehicle that leads us to the next experience of life unknown through the decision we make. Thus, behind every decision we make, good or bad, there is courage. Courage sets the weight of our faith because it sterns the ground for boldness to dominate in our believe. Before investing your faith in a dream, seat and ask yourself this question; How courageous am I? Courage nullifies the power of fear over us.

Faith leans on our hope and optimism towards any course we are in pursuit of. Hope makes our vision in the spirit as sharp as that of an Eagle. Our dreams grasp for life in hope, trust and esteem we have towards their manifestation. We therefore ought to be hopeful that every action we undertake is driving us to our identified destination.

Faith is a force that pulls dreams from the spiritual realm down into reality, if it is weak, it will have our aspired life dangling in the atmosphere because of their feather weight but if we grow strong and stubborn faith, no gravity will withstand the mass of our dreams thus easily fall onto our laps.

Those that meander like waves of an angry sea will never see beyond the sea shores. How strong is your faith towards your ambitions?

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw