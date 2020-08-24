Moarabi Mokutu PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Many consumers of watermelons, sugarcane or sweet reeds normally eat them as they are from the fields oblivious that they can be converted into beverages.

Moarabi Mokutu found the trick a few years ago while pursuing his Masters Degree in Mass Communications in Asia. He was fascinated by how Asians produced almost everything from the organic products.

When he returned to Botswana upon completion of his studies, Mokutu then decided to do the same with the farm produce.

Through his company Organic Tswana he produces 100% organic juices, which are made from watermelon, sugarcane and ntshe.

While watermelon has one flavour, the others have five and these include mint, lemon, ginger, gemere, light ntshe and the original.

Mokutu told Business Monitor that upon his return, he worked as a lecturer at one of the universities while saving money to buy the machinery needed to start his business.

“I learnt a lot from my stay in Asia, especially India and Philippines. I realised that people develop bond with locally produced products. When I got home, I then decided to do the same with our farm produce,” Mokutu explained.

Mokutu revealed the reception to his creativity has been overwhelming as he realised that Batswana take pride in their local products. He started with sugar cane, which unfortunately was not sufficient locally. He then tried importing from a next-door country but the same problem of lack of the raw material cropped up.

“I then used ntshe (sweet

Banners

reed) and the response was good, we piloted it in malls around Gaborone and later spread to villages like Ramotswa and Mochudi. We then tried other products like watermelon after realising that people were impressed,” he said.

Mokutu has three part-time employees but intends to increase the workforce as business expands . He currently operates from his home in Tlokweng.

His machinery produces 100 bottles per day. He gets his raw products from local farmers, as one of his convictions is to empower others. Mokutu is in negotiations with local retailers to have his products in the shops in the near future as he is working on meeting their conditions.

The future is bright for Organic Tswana as the company is also working on producing wines, syrup, jam and slushers using the farm products. He said they will also produce preserved drinks, which have longer shelf life to cater for the retail market.

“I have approached SMME’s who sell food and want to partner with them to start providing them with our drinks to complement their meals. I believe in partnerships and value chain, together we can achieve a lot,” he said. In addition he urged young people to start small with what they have and be committed as it pays off eventually.