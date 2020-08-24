Slow Wizzy

Mokwadi Amos, also known as Slow Wizzy has released a single titled Gloria, which is a dedication to his late aunt.

The former freestyle dancer and hypeman told Showbiz that the song made its debut on local airwaves last week Friday and it has been well appreciated.

Slow Wizzy also said the song was inspired by what is happening around during the COVID-19 pandemic period. He said the song is not only a tribute to his late aunt, but also an inspirational one to give hope to those who have lost their loved ones due to the pandemic.

He said the outbreak puts us all in the same state of anguish.

The Francistown-born singer said while the virus outbreak has seemingly affected his plans for the year, he was motivated to write and record the song after many people succumbed to the disease across the globe.

“With the coronavirus taking lives around the world, the situation reminded me of Aunt Gloria, whom I miss dearly. I decided to write

a tribute song for her. I hope the song will also give comfort to those people who lost their loved ones during this pandemic. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” Slow Wizzy said.

In the song, the 35-year-old worked with Emjoe and Crozbred whom he raved of their talent. The song is an Afro pop, with a beat naijavibe, which is synonymous with the singer’s sound.

Slow Wizzy, who spent years as a freestyle dancer and hypeman at various entertainment events, released his first album titled Tsukuna in 2019. He said the album has done well, as songs such as Tsukuna, Look Look and Paparazi continue to receive significant airplay from local radio stations.

Like many musicians who have made positive of the frequent Covid-19 lockdowns by writing music, Slow Wizzy said he also intends to use this time to record more music.