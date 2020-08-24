BNSC chief executive officer, Falcon Sedimo contract comes to an end next month PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) chief executive officer (CEO), Falcon Sedimo’s contract comes to an end on Independence Day.

Although it was difficult to get a reaction on Sedimo’s impeding departure from BNSC board chairperson, Marumo Morule, a memo from Human Resources and Administration Director, Gaba Gaetsewe, confirmed that Sedimo’s contract comes to an end on September 30 this year. Morule’s response to Sport Monitor on the issue was that they have an agreement that Sedimo handles all media interviews.

"Now that it is about him, let me seek permission from him first and I would get back to you," Morule said on Friday but never called back.

Speaking to Sport Monitor, the former BNSC chairperson, Solly Reikeletseng said they recruited Sedimo from government at the time when they were making a transition into the new Act and restructuring the BNSC.

“He was the right man for the job because he had all the experience required as he had previously worked for

Botswana Football Association (BFA) and Department of Sport and Recreation,” he said.

Reikeletseng also said Sedimo brought the necessary change and effectively put systems in place ensuring BNSC built a culture of accountability. He said the outgoing CEO is a thorough man who gives attention to detail. “

It was a pleasure to

work with him because he was open to dialogue and always gave different perspective to issues. He has contributed more than half of his life to sport development,” Reikeletseng said.

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) vice president-technical, Oabona Theetso said the outgoing CEO was a father and a visionary. "He was understanding and a visionary. But his replacement should be someone who can raise the bar higher," he said.

For his part, Botswana Wrestling Federation (BWF) president, Moagi Sharp said he started working with Sedimo in 2011 when BWF was in the process of affiliating with the then Botswana National Sport Council.

"We worked together until he became a CEO. All this time, he understood us better and that we were an upcoming sporting code. I never complained about anything against Sedimo," he said. Sharp said if it was possible, Sedimo's contract should be extended because he hads passion for sport. He said Sedimo was leaving a legacy in sport.

Meanwhile, Kealeboga Keitseng has been appointed research monitoring and evaluation manager at the BNSC effective August 1. Peloewetse Nfana is the sport development officer-institutional codes while Pelonomi Buisanyang has been appointed international auditor.