Mosha Gaolaolwe PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Zebras' duo, Mosha Gaolaolwe and Ezekiel Morake is facing a longer period on the sidelines as their move to rejoin their South African club, TS Galaxy continues to stall on the matter.

The pair is yet to link up with their teammates for the preseason as they are trapped in the country because of COVID-19 border restrictions. They have been without pay as TS Galaxy said through media publications the players we will get their full payments once they rejoin the squad.

Morake has since been linked with a return to his former club, Jwaneng Galaxy while there has not been any transfer activity for Gaolaolwe. Speaking to Monitor Sport, Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB), secretary general, Kgosana Masaseng said the union has helped facilitate the players' moves back to South Africa, but the verdict lies with the government officials. However, applications for the players have stalled at the embassies.

"We made applications for the players. We contacted our embassy in South Africa to help us facilitate the move. Remember borders are still closed. Now it is up to the club to keep checking on the applications, if they are approved yet. The decision will be

down to the home affairs office in South Africa. Transfer windows across the world are not yet open. But if any player wants to move outside to sign or for trials, they will need to bring a proof from the said club and we will help the facilitate the applications," he said.

SuperSport's defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has since rejoined his club and was part of the local players' contingent that came back when South Africa got in to national lockdown in March.

Botswana Football Association, chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo said the association has applied for football special dispensation to leave the country, but the final decision lies with foreign affairs departments of the countries involved.

"At BFA we can help you with paperwork to apply, but it is not our decision to make. The country that the player wishes to go to makes the decision through foreign affairs department. At the moment we have not had any (new) applications," he said.