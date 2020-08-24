FRAFA Teams Receive Prize Money

FRANCISTOWN: The Francistown Regional Association (FRAFA) has finally released the prize money for all the teams campaigning under its respective leagues.

The prize money is for the 2019/20-league season. Fanyana Fish, FRAFA Vice-Chairperson confirmed the release of the funds in an interview with Sport Monitor on Saturday.

“All the teams have received their prize money including those that finished the lowest within FRAFA’s respective leagues. The money was distributed according to the position of the teams. The process to pay teams their prize money started two weeks ago. Chadibe FC were issued their medals on Saturday following a brief ceremony,” Fish told Sport Monitor.

By virtue of being Division One-league champions, Chadibe FC walked away with a whooping P25, 000. Shashe Mooke who were crowned Division Two champions, took home P8, 000.

The Division One and Two are backed by World Group of Companies and Adansonia hotel respectively. Tutume Soccer Angels went home with P7, 400 after they were declared women’s

Banners

league champions. The women’s league is backed Jacaranda Primary School.

Initially, there were fears that the sponsors might struggle to disburse the prize money. But the sponsors of the three leagues later assured teams that they will honour the sponsorship agreement although their businesses had experienced a disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the regional association recently said that it will soon open talks with the three sponsors with a view of convincing them to sponsor its leagues next season and possibly committing to a long term relationship.

The FRAFA initial plan was to hold a fully-fledged award ceremony but it was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has restricted movement across borders.

FRAFA and the Boteti Regional Football Association are only two of the country’s regional bodies whose leagues had solid sponsors this just ended season.