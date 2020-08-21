Rich Mami had been producing cropped hoodies for the past winter season PIC: ENZOTHEPHOTOGRAPHER

Local clothing line Rich Mami, which aims to empower women through what they wear, recently did an activation photo-shoot to get their brand name out there.

The brand, which is owned by sisters Naledi Kachepa and Joy Kopanang, is indeed on a crusade to make women look and feel rich with a recent production of cropped hoodies for the past winter season.

“There are many times in life when women may not necessarily feel like putting in an extra effort to dress up, but looking good is key in getting some opportunities in life and most women lack that,” brand co-founder, Kopanang told Arts & Culture.

“At Rich Mami we believe that a woman should be classy and fashionable. Our focus is to provide fashion accessories and affordable fashion clothing line that caters for youth and adults. We want something affordable that a woman can wear and still look good.”

The former Miss Botswana 2019 top 12 contestant revealed that growing up, she always loved looking good because she believed that people took her seriously whenever she put together a beautiful outfit. Kopanang also said her love for clothes came from the fact that she comes from a fashion loving family.

“My big sisters were my biggest fashion inspiration. In 2018 people started calling me ‘Rich Mami’ only because of the clothes that I wore. I knew then that I had to do something about it. Fast forward to 2020 I decided that it was time to make something out of this beautiful name and a clothing line was fitting,” she said.

third year at Botswana Accountancy College disclosed that she did share the vision with a number of people but they did not get what she was trying to achieve, and that is when she shared it with Kachepa.

“She caught the vision and never looked back. She brought ideas to the table until we agreed that this clothing brand should resemble nothing but class. Kachepa is passionate about what she does and believes that one should not wait for a special occasion to look fabulous,” Kopanang waxed lyrical about her sister and partner.

For her part, Kachepa said they take after their mother when it comes to fashion. She said coming from the vibey Mahalapye also contributed to their fashionable nature.

“The Rich Mami idea came along when Kopanang was a Miss Botswana contestant. I was styling her at the time and I thought we could do this. We had to start simple with hoodies and we are currently working on other clothes. We want people to know that we are here,” Kachepa revealed.

Kachepa added that looking fabulous is something people can do every day. “It will help us naturally radiate to those around us and can positively impact our life in so many different ways,” she said.

Rich Mami can be accessed through social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Kopanang and Kaphepa offer deliveries to their customers anytime because they do not have a store yet.