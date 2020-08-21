The newly released sandal line is handcrafted and custom-designed in Botswana

Controversial jazz musician, Thabang Garogwe has released his new sandal line named ‘MARTINAH- Flaunt your Authenticity’, in honour of his mother.

The release of the new sandal comes two months after the release of Garogwe’s fourth studio album titled Sesame Ke Le Nosi.

The newly released sandal line is handcrafted and custom-designed in Botswana. The sandal design has been specifically put together to pique the interest of those who love high quality finishing and design in shoes.

The artist has spent the last several years working on his craft as a musician and a fashion icon.

As a jazz artist, Garogwe told Arts & Culture that the inspiration for his sandal comes from the experiences he had while growing up.

“Growing up in Digawana, I had many dreams. These dreams required both my patience and willpower to see them come true. All these dreams couldn’t have been anything if I didn’t have a woman to nurture them. I was raised by a woman who would do anything to have me and my siblings fully clothed no matter the circumstances,” he revealed.

He also said whenever their clothes were torn, his

mother would get pieces of fabric to patch their torn garments.

“This is how selfless the woman who raised us was and continues to be. This woman is my dearest mother, Martinah Garogwe.

As the saying goes, an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Later in my life, I found myself with the same pair of scissors cutting through the fibres of Botswana leather to create a master piece to cover her feet (in glorious fashion),” he highlighted.

Garogwe, who recently won a case in which he was charged with common nuisance, added that besides music he has always been intrigued by the fashion world. For this reason, the ‘Ke A Gana’ hitmaker’s music is the embodiment of persistent hard work, hustle, and respect. This can all be seen even in his newly released sandal.

Anyone who appreciates both music and shoes is going to go absolutely crazy for the new MARTINAH sandal. The designer MARTINAH sandals and boots are sold at a cost.